The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) Establishes Grant Program for Certified Seafood Processors

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) has established a grant program for certified seafood processors as part of the 2019 Mississippi Bonnet Carré Fisheries Disaster Recovery Program. The objective of the program is to promote the adoption of innovative seafood processing methods and the improvement of existing infrastructure. Applications will be accepted beginning 8 a.m., July 15 and close at 5 p.m. on September 13, 2024.

Seafood processors must fulfill the following criteria to qualify for participation in the program:

Current resident of Mississippi.

Had a 2018-19 or 2019-20 Mississippi resident commercial seafood dealer/processor license (type 16).

Had a Mississippi resident seafood dealer/processor license (type 16) in one of the five historical calendar years of 2014-2018.

Certified as a seafood processor by MDMR or NOAA in 2019.

Currently licensed (type 17), certified and operational as a seafood processor in Mississippi. (Effective July 1, 2022, the MDMR established separate license types to differentiate between the roles of a seafood dealer (type 16) and a seafood processor (type 17) within the seafood industry.)

Eligible applicants must provide receipts, invoices, photos, and other necessary documentation to MDMR. Receipts must be from on or after September 1, 2019. Installation must be verified by MDMR staff and is requested to be completed within one year of the application submittal date. Extensions will be considered if there is evidence that equipment or parts are not yet available.

Projects eligible for reimbursement include:

Emerging Seafood Processing Technology

Enhancement to Existing Infrastructure

Purchasing New Equipment

Performing Facility Upgrades

This program is supported by fishery resource disaster funding, which was allocated in response to the freshwater impacts following the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway in 2019. An appeals process will be offered to those who are not found eligible.

To access the application, visit arcg.is/0XH0Ob. For more information, visit dmr.ms.gov/2019bcprocessors/.

For questions or assistance with submitting an application, email 2019bcprocessor@dmr.ms.gov or call the Seafood Technology Bureau at 228-374-5000.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.