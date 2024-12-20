The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) Marine Information Calendars Available Coast Wide

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ 2025 Marine Information Calendars are now available at locations along the Coast.

The agency held a photo contest earlier this year, and those chosen are featured each month and on the cover, as well as on collage pages in the calendar.

The winners of the photo contest are: Cover, Robert Skrmetta; January, Marian Glaser; February, Michael Pursley; March, Travis Tank; April, Keri Green; May, Joan McCool; June, Tim Isbell; July, Nicholas O’Brien; August, Amber Rivera; September, Sylvia Anderson; October, Harold Beasley; November, Courtney Walker; December, Stephanie Bosarge.

This year’s calendar features the offices and programs that MDMR administers to protect those coastal resources. The free calendar also contains information such as tide data, sunrise and sunset times, moon phases, artificial reef coordinates, size and possession limits for fish, boating safety requirements and Mississippi saltwater fish records.

The calendars will be available at the following locations while supplies last. Calendars will also be available at Coast bait shops.

Bay St. Louis:

The Sea Coast Echo, 835 Hwy 90 Suite #8, 228-467-5473

Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. 2nd St., 228-467-9048

Biloxi:

Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd., 228-374-3105

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, 1141 Bayview Ave., 228-374-5000

Mississippi State University Coastal Research & Extension Center, 1815 Popp’s Ferry Rd., 228-388-4710

Hope Community Credit Union, 188 Porter Ave., 228-374-1554

Gautier:

Gautier City Hall, 3330 Hwy. 90, 228-497-8000

Gulfport:

Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union, 12364 Hwy. 49, 228-539-7029

WXXV Fox 25, 14351 Hwy. 49, 228-832-2525

Gulfport City Hall, 2309 15th St. 228-868-5700

Long Beach:

Long Beach City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave., 228-863-1556

Moss Point:

Grand Bay NERR, 6005 Bayou Heron Rd., 228-475-7047

Ocean Springs:

Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1000 Washington Ave., 228-875-4424

Ocean Springs Harbor, 1310 Harbor Rd., 228-872-5754

Gunter Library at USM’s Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Dr., 228-872-4253

Pascagoula:

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 720 Krebs Ave., 228-762-3391

Wayne Lee’s Grocery Store, 1317 Telephone Rd., 228-762-4101

Pass Christian:

Pass Christian Water Department, 200 West Scenic Dr. 228-452-3311

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.