North Coast Seafoods and Atlantic Sea Farms Win Climate Award at Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s Tastemakers Awards

Boston, MA — Boston-based North Coast Seafoods, a prominent supplier of premium quality, sustainable seafood, alongside their Maine-based partner and farmed kelp producer, Atlantic Sea Farms, were co-awarded the Climate Award at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s first annual Gulf of Maine Tastemakers Awards. The Climate Award is given to companies that champion and bring restorative food into the mainstream.

This year, the Climate Award was presented to North Coast Seafoods and Atlantic Sea Farms for their joint efforts in promoting and utilizing farmed Maine kelp as a sustainable and climate-friendly food source.

North Coast Seafoods and Atlantic Sea Farms have been in the forefront of championing climate-friendly food and successfully bringing it into the mainstream market. North Coast’s Seaweed-ish™ meatballs, made with Atlantic Sea Farms’ kelp, have been making waves in the institutional food service space around the region. Students from kindergarten through college love this climate-friendly and vegan sea-vegetable.

Both companies are committed to reducing their environmental impact in all practices from sourcing to final production, a key reason why these companies were nominated for and awarded the Climate Award.

North Coast is currently implementing their 100% recyclable packaging across their operations, while continuing to pursue new ways of reducing their energy usage and environmental footprint.

“We were honored to receive the Climate Award at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s Tastemakers Awards alongside our partners at Atlantic Sea Farms,” said Andrew Wilkinson, Chef Director of Innovation at North Coast Seafoods. “We are deeply proud to provide our customers with a delicious, nutrient-dense, local, sustainable product that positively impacts our oceans and the environment.”

Their dedication to climate responsibility and unique collaboration have earned Atlantic Sea Farms and North Coast Seafoods a joint win for the inaugural Gulf of Maine Tastemakers Climate Award.

For more information on North Coast Seafoods’ history of sustainable practices, click HERE. To learn more about the Climate Award, click HERE. To order or learn more about how to become a retail customer, please email customerservice@northcoastseafoods.com.

About North Coast Seafoods

Founded in 1957, North Coast is a family-owned, Boston-based, quality-obsessed Seafood company committed to providing a consistent supply of the highest-quality, sustainable seafood to the finest restaurants, retailers, food service providers, educational institutions, and home cooks around the country.

We proudly collaborate with leading international and local sustainability organizations, including the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), to ensure our seafood adheres to the strictest sustainability standards.

North Coast is dedicated to sharing the joy of extraordinary seafood while remaining Anchored with Integrity. For more information, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com.