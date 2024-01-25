GS Foods Group Acquires Diamond Foods – Expanding Operations in Louisiana

ONTARIO, Calif.- GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods”), a world-class foodservice partner owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced its acquisition of Diamond Foods, a regional K-12 food distributor based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A leader in food service distribution and product solutions, GS Foods has nearly 50 years of experience meeting the unique needs of its customers nationwide. By integrating Diamond Foods into their operations in Louisiana, GS Foods builds on its recent acquisition of Lamm Foods and enhances its services in the region.

“The GS Foods family is dedicated to its mission of simply and sustainably nourishing the specialized needs of our customers and communities,” said Sean Leer, CEO of GS Foods. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to provide the highest-quality food solutions to the K-12 market in the region.”

Founded in 1982 by Jerry Sax, Diamond Foods has been a trusted provider in the food distribution industry for over four decades. Specializing in dry and frozen K-12 products and servicing many of the state’s parishes, the company has excelled in meeting the unique needs of its customers throughout Louisiana.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for both our employees and customers,” said Jerry Sax, Founder and CEO of Diamond Foods. “Joining the GS Foods family, a company that shares our mission and values, opens new avenues for growth and ensures our legacy of excellent service to the Louisiana community continues.”

For more information about GS Foods Group, please visit GSFoodsGroup.com.

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group (“GS Foods”) is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, non-profit, business and industry, and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,500 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is a global private equity investment vehicle backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle-market businesses at an inflection point. Since 2017, Highview has deployed equity capital across more than 40 deals in industries such as business services, manufacturing, and distribution. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3.6 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $5.3 billion in total assets under management across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally focused advisory firms in the world.