Markon Revitalizes Ready-Set-Serve Brand with New Logo and Packaging

SALINAS, Calif. — As part of Markon Cooperative’s continued commitment to culinary innovation, inspiration, and creativity,Markon is refreshing its Ready-Set-Serve® foodservice line with a new logo and packaging to better highlight the brand’s blend of bold, inspired, and outside-the-menu products chefs and operators are seeking.

The new, modern logo and packaging will better showcase Ready-Set-Serve’s industry-leading, ready-to-serve line of fresh fruits, vegetables, and juices that takes prep work out of the kitchen and allows chefs to focus on flavor and creativity. The new green color treatment also strengthens the connection between Ready-Set-Serve with Markon’s other signature brands, Markon First Crop and Markon Essentials.

“When we created Ready-Set-Serve more than 20 years ago it was revolutionary in that it was the first pre-prepped, table-ready brand created specifically for the foodservice industry—but the product line was fairly simple, lightly prepped items,” said Tim York, Markon’s president. “As Markon continues to be at the forefront of delivering fresh ideas and culinary innovation, our new Ready-Set-Serve branding better reflects the creativity and consistency our time-saving products offer chefs to elevate their craft and create dishes that appeal to savvy, health-conscious consumers.”

The new logo and packaging are starting to appear on products this month and will continue to roll out over the course of 2020. Markon also plans to introduce several new Ready-Set-Serve products to continue giving operators more bold and inspired produce choices.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all of its premium farm-to-table produce so foodservice operators can bring the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its six member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Maines Paper & Food Service, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.