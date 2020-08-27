More Than 60% of Americans Still Grocery Shop In-Person, Despite Growth in Online Shopping and Grocery Delivery Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Sixty-two percent (62%) of grocery shoppers are continuing to shop in-store for their groceries, while 22% are finding safer options through grocery delivery (12%) and curbside pickup (10%), according to a new study from The Manifest, a business news and how-to website.

Regardless if people are using grocery delivery services or shopping in the store, spending at grocery stores has changed as a result of COVID-19. More than half of Americans (53%) said their grocery spending changed, with 38% spending more.

Changes in grocery shopping habits may be a result of a new cadence for buying groceries.

Francine McQueen, founder of Marlenee PR, changed how frequently she purchased groceries during the pandemic.

“I am buying more in bulk, although there are just two of us,” McQueen said. “In the past, I would just buy one or two pieces of fruit, then go back to the store every few days.”

Instacart Is the Most Trusted Grocery Delivery Service

More than half of Americans (53%) say they trust Instacart or its partner companies like Costco the most, surpassing AmazonFresh (21%).

Grocery delivery services may be here to stay as consumers rely on them for convenience.

“At the beginning, I missed going and picking out things like I was accustomed to,” said Christina Cay, creator of C’MON MAMA, a blog about motherhood. “But now, I don’t think we’ll ever not use a grocery delivery service. It’s too easy, too efficient, too convenient, and too streamlined to give up.”

More Than Half of Consumers Find Grocery Delivery More Time Efficient, While the Top Challenge Is Cost

Americans are willing to risk receiving bad produce or the wrong groceries in exchange for convenience. More than half (52%) of Americans said the main benefit of grocery delivery services is saving time.

Meanwhile, reducing parking and gas costs (10%) and being safe during the pandemic (11%) are lesser priorities.

Almost one-quarter of people (22%) say their main challenge with grocery delivery service is the extra fees for service and deliver. Others noted bad produce (17%) and inconvenient drop-off times (11%).

“Obviously, produce is the item that feels like the wild card when you’re ordering online,” said Daniel Carter, founder of Zippy Electrics, an online guide to electronic riding gadgets.

The Manifest surveyed 501 people in the U.S. from July 27-31, 2020.

