Onion Supplier Initiates Recall Related to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

Taylor Farms recalls certain yellow onions sent to food service/restaurants. Investigators continue working to confirm the source of the outbreak.

Product

A specific ingredient has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, but most sick people report eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers. Investigators are working to determine if the slivered onions or beef patties on Quarter Pounder burgers are the likely source of contamination. McDonald’s has temporarily stopped using Quarter Pounder slivered onions and beef patties in affected states. Diced onions and other types of beef patties used at McDonald’s have not been implicated in this outbreak. Additionally, Taylor Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of some onions sent to food service customers. Customers who are impacted have been contacted directly.

Symptoms of E. coli

Symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems.

Stores Affected

McDonald’s stores in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma have temporarily stopped using Quarter Pounder slivered onions and beef patties.

At this time, FDA is not aware of any cases or affected product outside of the United States.

Status

Ongoing; updates will be provided as they become available.

October 25, 2024

The FDA, USDA FSIS, CDC, and state partners continue to work quickly and collaboratively to investigate and identify the source of illnesses linked to E. coli contamination in McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

As of October 24, 75 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 13 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Sept 27, 2024, to October 10, 2024. Of 61 people with information available, 22 have been hospitalized, and 2 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado. Of the 42 people interviewed, all 42 (100%) report eating at McDonald’s, and 39 people report eating a beef hamburger.

FDA is using all available tools to confirm if onions are the source of this outbreak. This includes working with federal and state partners and the companies involved to collect and evaluate records and distribution information as part of our traceback investigation. FDA and state partners are also collecting onion samples for analysis.

While the investigation is ongoing, Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions for the affected McDonald’s locations, has initiated a voluntary recall. Recalled yellow onions were sold to additional food service customers. Customers who received recalled onions have been directly notified of the recall.

FDA is working closely with the implicated firms and will continue to provide updates as they become available, including any additional recalls or notifications that might be needed for recipients of recalled onions.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation