BioMar Research Shows Novel Ingredients are Delivering More than Sustainability

Research coming out of BioMar’s R&D department which was showcased at the Global Seafood Conference in Scotland, shows that many of the new novel ingredients are delivering more than just good sustainability metrics. They are maintaining strong growth performance as well as showing positive effects on robustness, welfare and health.

Simon Wadsworth, BioMar’s Global R&D Director, highlighted that the long-term reduction in the use of marine ingredients had the adverse effect of decreasing the level of essential omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA in aquafeeds. The recent provision of algal oils has allowed these key fatty acids to be supplemented in over 4 million tons of BioMar feeds. This has made an important contribution to aiding key physiological and immune functions that are dependent on the supply of the EPA and DHA nutrients.

Single cell proteins offer great potential in terms of future volumes and raw material flexibility. Research undertaken by BioMar and leading research partners has shown that these proteins are performing very well for both growth and robustness in a range of aquaculture species.

“The novel ingredients also offer exciting synergies with existing raw materials. Single cell proteins incubated with soybean meals can reduce the presence of anti-nutrients as well as significantly increase overall protein levels. This technology opens other opportunities with a range of other existing, high-volume raw materials.” stated Simon during his presentation in Scotland.

The effects of feeding insect meals are now well documented for several species of aquatic animals. Results show strong growth performance at higher levels of inclusion as well as maintaining excellent robustness, welfare and health. As volumes increase these raw materials are being successfully deployed with customers in commercial operations.

Elin Kvamme, Global Aqua Director from Innovafeed who joined the aquafeed panel following Simon’s presentation shared findings from their recent research on insect meal in shrimp feeds.

“The inclusion of insect meal can help shrimp better resist common bacterial infections like vibriosis and viral diseases such as white spot syndrome virus which is a significant concern in shrimp farming. The combination of antimicrobial peptides, chitin, and lauric acid in insect meals contributes to these health benefits by enhancing immune function, improving gut health, and providing anti-inflammatory effects.” said Elin.

The ability of aquatic species to derive nutrients from a wide range of sources is driving a dynamic and diverse raw material basket for aquafeeds. As the aquaculture industry continues to grow the demand for both existing and novel raw materials will rise. These new nutrients sources are not only essential but are proving to be highly beneficial in supporting the health, welfare and robustness of aquatic species.

About BioMar

BioMar are innovators in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 17 feed factories across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen.