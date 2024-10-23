PRO*ACT and Spiceology Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Culinary Experiences  

[Monterey, CA] – PRO*ACT, the leading provider of fresh produce and supply chain solutions to the foodservice industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with Spiceology, the fast-growing seasonings brand known for its Periodic Table of Flavor™ and innovative spice blends. This collaboration aims to empower chefs and foodservice operators to create unforgettable culinary experiences by combining high-quality fresh produce with unique flavor profiles.



As the demand for flavor and creativity in food offerings continues to grow, this partnership will allow PRO*ACT’s network of chefs and foods service professionals to gain access to Spiceology’s extensive range of unique and artisan spices. With a focus on quality and innovation, the partnership will provide culinary professionals with the tools they need to enhance their menus and delight their customers.



“We are thrilled to partner with Spiceology, a brand that shares our commitment to quality and innovation in the foodservice industry,” said Rich Hall, EVP Sale and Marketing of PRO*ACT. “By combining our expertise in fresh produce with their unique spice offerings, we are confident that this partnership will inspire chefs and elevate their culinary creations.”



Spiceology’s 300+ fresh spices and innovative spice blends, ground domestically and packed fresh, allow chefs to experiment with flavors and create signature dishes that stand out in a competitive landscape. The integration of Spiceology’s products with PRO*ACT’s fresh produce solutions will enable foodservice operators to deliver diverse and exciting menus tailored to customer preferences.



About PRO*ACT

Connecting Farms Empowering Kitchens

PRO*ACT bridges the gap between farm and table. We connect suppliers, distributors, and food service operators, guaranteeing the freshest produce reaches customers nationwide. For more information, visit (http://proactusa.com).

About Spiceology

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is on a mission to inspire experimentation and share in the joy of cooking and eating. The chef-owned and operated spice company’s ‘Periodic Table of Flavor’ spotlights innovative blends and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. Spiceology’s ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world’s greatest chefs. Discover more at https://chefs.spiceology.com.