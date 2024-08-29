Schnucks Announces New Chief Merchant and New Chief Growth Officer

Former Ahold Delhaize USA executive, Kim Gray, named Chief Merchant, succeeding Ryan Cuba, who steps into the company’s first-ever Chief Growth Officer role

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Kim Gray will lead the company’s Merchandising team as Chief Merchant, succeeding Ryan Cuba, who will become the company’s first Chief Growth Officer.

Gray brings to Schnucks more than 20 years of merchandising and leadership experience across Fresh, Center Store and E-commerce category management. Gray previously held senior merchandising roles at Ahold Delhaize USA, Hannaford Supermarkets and Food Lion. As Schnucks’ Chief Merchant, Gray will lead and provide a strategic vision for merchandising strategy, category management, procurement, assortment, pricing, promotions and supplier diversity.

“Kim steps into this role ready to lead thanks to her depth of category management leadership in Fresh and Center Store, her experience in E-Commerce and her keen eye for merchandising,” said Ted Schnuck, Executive Vice President, Supermarkets. “Her passion for developing talent as well as for serving customers position her for success as she returns to the Midwest for this leadership role with Schnucks.”

Gray earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. During her tenure at Hannaford Supermarkets, Gray held leadership roles with the United Way of Southern Maine and was honored by her colleagues with the prestigious John J. Russell Award for Excellence for innovative thinking, integrity and employee development.

With 19 years at Schnucks – the last four as Chief Merchant – Cuba takes the helm as Schnucks’ first Chief Growth Officer, overseeing the teams responsible for strategic planning, acquisitions, business development, real estate, store design, construction and maintenance. Prior to his post as Chief Merchant, Cuba held leadership roles at Schnucks in Store Operations and Business Development.

“With his cross-functional retail experience and understanding of our business from Merchandising to Store Operations, Ryan is the ideal leader to step into this role as we position Schnucks for growth,” said David Bell, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. “He was responsible for a number of successful moments in our company’s history, including the sale of our pharmacy business to CVS as well as the integration of 19 Shop ‘n Save stores.”

Cuba is a St. Louis native, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Missouri – Columbia, and an MBA with an emphasis in Finance from Saint Louis University. He recently served as a board member for Operation Food Search.

Both Gray and Cuba begin their new roles on Sept. 2 and will be members of the company’s Strategy Team, the team of executives who lead the overall direction and execution of the company.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.