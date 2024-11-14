The Fresh Market Opens New Location Providing Guests an Elevated Food Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fresh Market, renowned for its commitment to high-quality, fresh foods and an exceptional shopping experience, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Naperville, Illinois, making it the 164th store for the fresh-food, specialty retailer.

The doors to this 24,000 sq ft new Naperville location opened promising to provide residents with an unparalleled shopping environment that features an extensive selection of local, organic, and specialty items.

The celebration kicked off with a bread-breaking ceremony at 7:45 am, marking the start of this exciting new chapter for The Fresh Market in Naperville. The first 500 guests through the doors received special gift bags, adding an extra reason for guests to visit early and enjoy the offerings at this new location.

“We are excited to bring The Fresh Market experience to Naperville,” said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “With our wide range of fresh, local, and high-quality products, combined with our inviting atmosphere, we aim to create a shopping destination that the community will love.”

Guests will discover everything needed to craft delightful meals and elevated culinary experiences. Recently recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 for award-winning bakery, deli, and prepared foods, Naperville guests are guaranteed a premier fresh food destination.

In addition to offering expertly curated products, ready-to-eat restaurant selections are available such as in-house smoked pit BBQ featuring fresh brisket, ribs and pork. Also offered is Hot and Fresh Pizza made with artisanal crust, sauce comprised of Italian-grown crushed tomatoes and salt and topped with BelGioioso mozzarella cheese.

The Fresh Market supports local foodbanks in their mission to eliminate food insecurity in the communities they serve. Today at the grand opening, members of The Fresh Market leadership team presented representatives from Northern Illinois Food Bank with a check for $2,000.

The new store is open seven days a week, with operating hours from 7am to 9pm. Guests can also shop online and enjoy curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market’s website or mobile app.* The store will be offering special deals and promotions throughout the coming weeks in celebration of the grand opening. An array of platter and catering options, such as complete Thanksgiving and Holiday meals, are available by ordering ahead through the website.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 164 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

