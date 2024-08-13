The Giant Company And Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Award 32 Community Improvement Grants

More than $108,000 in funding to be used for native tree planting

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful®, announced the 32 recipients of its 2024 Healing the Planet grant program. A total of $108,243 in funding was awarded in support of tree planting projects across Pennsylvania.

“When it comes to healing our planet, small change can make a big difference, including ensuring we have enough thriving trees throughout our communities,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager of community relations and charitable giving, The GIANT Company. “Through the work of this year’s 32 Healing the Planet grant recipients, more than 3,000 new trees will be planted in the coming months to help absorb carbon pollution and improve the quality of the air we breathe.”

The following Pennsylvania organizations are the recipients of a 2024 Healing the Planet grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful:

Antis Township

Board of Supervisors of Derry Township, Lewistown

Borough of East Stroudsburg

Borough of Wyomissing

Capital Area Greenbelt Association, Harrisburg

Chesapeake Bay Foundation, City of Lancaster

City of Allentown

City of DuBois

City of Reading Public Works

Colonial Canopy Trees, Plymouth Meeting

Concord Township, Glen Mills

East Buffalo Township, Lewisburg

Excel Events, Levittown

Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia

French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, Glenmore

Izaak Walton League of America York, Dallastown

Juniata College, Huntingdon

Manada Conservancy, Hummelstown

Michaux Forest Association, Gardners

Mountain Top Area Swimming Pool Association, Snow Shoe

Newtown Square in Bloom, Newtown Square

Open Land Conservancy, Malvern and Berwyn

Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Pittston

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, Reading, Mifflinburg and Quakertown

Pennsylvania State University, Schuylkill Haven

Red Lion Borough, Red Lion

Snipes Farm and Education Center, Morrisville

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lititz

Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Jenkintown

Town of Bloomsburg

Wildlands Conservancy, Hellertown

Wild Ones Pennsylvania Ridge & Valley Chapter, Neenah

Since 2021, the Healing the Planet grant program has awarded more than $1.2 million to 142 recipients for projects connecting communities to green spaces, improved or helped to protect local waterways and water resources, and supported projects that addressed food waste prevention, reduction and recovery.

“Community tree planting fosters shared responsibility and stewardship, strengthening social ties. Native trees provide food and shelter for local wildlife, improve water conservation, provide protection from soil erosion and are more apt to survive with minimal care. Beautifying communities also tends to reduce littering and other illegal behaviors, making it a better place for all residents and providing a foundation for community and economic development.” said Heidi Pedicone, director of programs, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We are proud to provide the funds to Pennsylvania organizations to plant native trees and honored to continue our partnership with The GIANT Company. We also want to thank all of you who ‘rounded up’ at the register. Your generosity will make a huge difference for these communities.”

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has supported community improvement initiatives and encouraged community leadership, responsibility, and respect for the environment since 1990. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a state affiliate of Keep American Beautiful, Inc. has more than 30 years of experience in organizing volunteer-driven community improvement events. Visit keeppabeautiful.org for more information on programs or to find an event near you.

Other ways The GIANT Company works to heal the planet include zero-waste initiatives, offsetting emissions, reducing food waste and producing green energy, and plastic reduction efforts. To learn more, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.