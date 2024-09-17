The Giant Company Announces Intent to Sell Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Follows signing of Act 86 of 2024 into law in Pennsylvania earlier this year

CARLISLE, Pa. – With the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails effective in Pennsylvania, The GIANT Company announced its intent to make these products available at nearly all its GIANT and MARTIN’S stores with operating beer and wine departments throughout the Commonwealth this fall. The company has applied for and received permits from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell the ready-to-drink cocktails at 138 of its stores. Stores will start to display product and continue adding varieties over the coming days and weeks.

“Our stores have been a destination for beer and wine since 2011 and 2016, respectively, and we have heard from our customers about the convenience of being able to grab ready-to-drink cocktails while grocery shopping too,” said Rebecca Lupfer, senior vice president and chief merchant, The GIANT Company. “We’re excited to expand our offering to customers starting today, with canned cocktails rolling out to 138 stores across Pennsylvania.”

Signed into Pennsylvania law on July 17, 2024, Act 86 of 2024 introduces the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails to the liquor code. Act 86 defines ready-to-drink cocktails as pre-mixed drinks made from distilled liquor and other nonalcoholic liquids packaged by the manufacturer in containers of up to 16 ounces.

In accordance with the state law, ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for purchase at those GIANT and MARTIN’S stores with approved licenses seven days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. The GIANT Company anticipates having ready-to-drink regional and national brands like Surfside/Stateside and High Noon available for customers.

The GIANT Company also enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy. GIANT and MARTIN’S cashiers will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Just like beer and wine purchases, customers must also pay for their ready-to-drink cocktail purchase at the register located within the store beer and wine department. Customers will be able to purchase, in a single sale, up to 192 ounces of ready-to-drink cocktails, and/or 192 ounces of malt or brewed beverages, and/or three liters of wine.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.