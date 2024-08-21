The GIANT Company Announces Leadership Appointment

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced that it has named Rebecca Lupfer senior vice president and chief merchant. In her new role, Lupfer will lead all aspects of merchandising for the company as well as commercial planning and pricing, reporting directly to The GIANT Company’s president, John Ruane. The appointment is effective immediately.

“With nearly 20 years of retail grocery experience spanning nearly all areas of the business, Rebecca brings a tremendous amount of expertise to the table as well as an incredible passion for building strong teams that deliver results,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “With her strong knowledge of our business, team, and customers, I know The GIANT Company will continue to be the grocery store of choice for customers and team members alike.”

Lupfer joined Ahold Financial Services in 2005 as a business analyst and held various positions of increasing responsibility before joining Ahold USA in 2016 as a portfolio lead for seasonal merchandising. She joined The GIANT Company in 2018 as director of merchandising planning and over the next six years held various positions including vice president of merchandising – center store, vice president of the company’s Mid-Atlantic division, and most recently, chief financial officer.

Lupfer currently serves on the board of directors for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, and the Academy of Food Marketing and The Food Marketing Educational Foundation at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. In addition, she serves as the executive sponsor of the company’s women’s business resource group. Lupfer has received numerous industry and community awards throughout her career, including being a two-time winner of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Award, a 40 Under 40 Award Winner by the Central Penn Business Journal, a City & State PA Above and Beyond Award, a Woman of Excellence by the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg, and was honored by Mass Market Retailers as Person Who Made a Difference. She earned an MBA from Lebanon Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the Pennsylvania State University.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.