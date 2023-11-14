US Foods to Acquire Saladino’s Foodservice

Acquisition Expected to Support Company’s Growth Across Thriving Central California Region

ROSEMONT, Ill. – US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced that it has agreed to acquire Saladino’s Foodservice, a broadline distributor in California, to further expand its reach into key areas of central California.

Tuck-in acquisitions, such as Renzi Foodservice and the most recent agreement to acquire Saladino’s Foodservice, are a key part of the company’s ongoing commitment to drive shareholder value and support the company’s growth strategy. The Saladino’s acquisition will be the second acquisition for the company this year under the leadership of CEO Dave Flitman. The company most recently closed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice in July of this year.

Saladino’s Foodservice is an independently owned California-based independent foodservice distributor with more than $600 million in annual revenue and more than 4,000 customers across California.

“We look forward to bringing Saladino’s Foodservice’s operations to US Foods to further enable future growth and service to customers across the central California region,” said Flitman. “Saladino’s has a strong reputation for bringing value to their customers and we look forward to welcoming the highly experienced Saladino’s team to US Foods at close.”

“After more than 75 years supporting foodservice operators across central California we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with US Foods – a decision that supports our growth as a company and presents a promising future not only for Saladino’s, but for our more than 500 employees and growing number of valued customers,” Craig Saladino, President and CEO, Saladino’s Foodservice. “We look forward to this next phase and are grateful for the Saladino’s community who has continued to support the business with loyalty, excellence and pride.”

The acquisition is expected to close in December 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.