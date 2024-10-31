Wakefern Food Corp. Taps Rick Brindle for Advisory Role Supporting Di Bruno Bros. Product Portfolio

Seasoned Brand Developer to Fuel Nationwide Growth

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, announced the appointment of consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry veteran Rick Brindle to an advisory role supporting the expansion and distribution of its Di Bruno Bros. portfolio of products.

“We are thrilled to have Rick support the Wakefern team,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “His extensive background in CPG and online grocery retailing will be invaluable as we expand the Di Bruno Bros. brand and enhance product offerings for customers and wholesalers nationwide.”

A pioneering specialty food retailer and purveyor of gourmet cheeses and cured meats in the Philadelphia area since 1939, Di Bruno Bros. was also one of the first specialty grocers online when it began selling its products nationwide in 1998.

“I am excited to work with this outstanding team and contribute to the growth of this one-of-a-kind brand,” shared Rick Brindle. “Di Bruno Bros. has a tradition of providing great food and specialty groceries that people love, and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t tried the products, to do so. When it comes to their charcuterie, nothing beats the flavors from the old country!”

Brindle brings decades of leadership experience from roles at Mondelēz International, Kraft Foods, Nabisco, Procter & Gamble and Safeway Food Stores. He has extensive experience advising retailers and wholesalers in the Grocery, Club, Mass Merchandising, and eCommerce retail segments.

Before leaving Mondelez, Rick led their Industry Development practice as vice president, working closely with industry influencers representing major retailing segments.

A pioneer in online grocery retailing, Rick developed and led Nabisco’s Global eSales efforts from 1997 to 2001 and continued to lead Kraft Foods North American eSales until 2010.

Rick has served on numerous industry boards, presiding as co-chair of FMI Industry Collaboration Council; sitting on the NACS Board of Directors; NACS International Board; NACDS Supplier Advisory Board (Chair); and GMA Industry Development Advisory Board (Chair).

In 2023, Rick was awarded FMI’s prestigious “William H. Albers Industry Relations Award” and the National Grocers Association’s “Industry Service Leadership Award.” Rick has also been inducted into the Candy and Convenience Halls of Fame.

Rick will work closely with Michael Day, senior vice president, Business Development, Wholesale and Member Services; Emilio Mignucci, vice president, Di Bruno Bros. Brand; along with Wakefern’s Wholesale division, to expand the distribution of the Di Bruno Bros. product portfolio and build a consumer products sales and marketing organization firmly positioned for growth and success.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families that today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.