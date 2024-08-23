Walmart+ Launches First-Ever Dining Benefit with Burger King

Walmart+ members can enjoy 25% off Burger King digital orders every day and a free flame-grilled Whopper®every three months

Walmart+ collaborates with Burger King to introduce a unique quick service dining benefit.

Starting today, Walmart+ members can get 25% off* any Burger King digital order every day. Members can also receive a free Whopper every three months with any purchase.**

Walmart+ members can easily enjoy this benefit at thousands of participating Burger King locations nationwide when they place an order in the BK® App or bk.com; one-third of Burger King locations are less than two miles from a Walmart store.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Walmart+ and Burger King have joined forces to introduce an exclusive dining benefit for Walmart+ members, enhancing the value and convenience of the membership program. Walmart+ members will enjoy 25% off any Burger King digitalorder every day. Starting in September, members can receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase.

This unique benefit is designed to save members time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles where grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking may not always be feasible. Given that most Americans eat from quick service restaurants several times a week***, this benefit serves as a practical, cost-effective solution to accommodate dining preferences and busy schedules while enjoying the iconic taste of Burger King.

Walmart+ benefits are determined based on member insights and are carefully curated to provide a unique and valuable experience for members. Offered at no extra cost to the Walmart+ membership, the Burger King benefit is the latest move by Walmart+ to give its members even more value. Burger King joins partners like Expedia and Paramount+ to help Walmart+ extend offerings outside of Walmart’s primary remit.

“The inclusion of a Burger King benefit in our Walmart+ membership portfolio is exciting,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. “We consistently strive to offer benefits that focus on our members, aligning with our commitment to deliver undeniable value and convenience. We’re confident our members will welcome the additional savings, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with a trusted brand like Burger King to offer this benefit.”

How it works

Walmart+ members can easily redeem this benefit via the BK App or bk.com. To activate this benefit, Walmart+ members will need to link their membership with their existing Burger King Royal Perks account or create an account for free. Once linked, Walmart+ members can visit the offers tab on the BK app or on bk.com, select a participating Burger King location, add the desired offer to the cart and place their order.

“Burger King has long been known for offering Guests high quality products for a great value – an approach that’s shared by our friends at Walmart, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “We’re thrilled to join the Walmart+ program as its first ever dining partner and look forward to providing members of Walmart+ even more savings on their flame-grilled favorites at Burger King.”

Walmart+ is Walmart’s membership program, offering members a wide range of benefits that save them time and money. At just $98/year or $12.95/month, the membership combines digital and in-store benefits like free delivery from store, free shipping with no minimum order, gas and travel discounts, video streaming with Paramount+, early access, returns from home and so much more. For more information, visit Walmart.com/plus.

*Participating US restaurants, 25% off digital orders only in the BK® App or BK.com for BK Royal Perks and Walmart+ members only. 1x calendar day per account. See Terms at www.bk.com/terms.

** Participating US restaurants, free Whopper with a digital purchase in the BK® App or BK.com for BK Royal Perks and Walmart+ members only. Available 1x per quarter per account. See Terms at www.bk.com/terms.

