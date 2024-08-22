The Wonderful Company Earns No. 3 Spot on 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

LOS ANGELES — Recognizing the significant global impact of its philanthropy and corporate social responsibility (CSR) work, PEOPLE® magazine has ranked The Wonderful Company No. 3 nationwide on its coveted 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list. The list annually honors employers that have gone “above and beyond to invest in their people and community at large” – a commitment that The Wonderful Company, one of the largest private enterprises in the U.S., has demonstrated through extensive investments in education, health and wellness, infrastructure, and more in the regions where its thousands of employees and their families live, work, and play.

To-date, Wonderful, its co-founders, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, and their foundations have directed more than $2.5 billion to philanthropy and CSR efforts globally. A $6 billion global company, Wonderful’s iconic, healthy brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN and Lewis Cellars wines.

The PEOPLE® Companies That Care list is selected from thousands of U.S. companies, spanning industries and organizations of all sizes certified by Great Place To Work®, which assesses the quality of benefits offered and support for employees. The independent group evaluates confidential employee surveys sharing firsthand accounts of their company’s culture, leadership, and relationships with workers.

“For over 50 years, our company philosophy has been rooted in the commitment to leave behind a better, healthier world,” said Lynda and Stewart Resnick. “That promise is embodied in our employees, who make a difference every day, and we are so proud PEOPLE® has recognized and honored their work and commitment. We hope the initiatives we’ve launched, the investments we’ve made, and the efforts we try to make every day serve as a model for others. Giving back starts in your own backyard.”

Over the past decade, The Wonderful Company, the Resnicks, and their foundations have invested nearly $600 million directly into California’s Central Valley, home to more than 3,000 employees. Wonderful provides free health care to its workforce, local students, and their families. Every meal served at its onsite cafeterias is fresh, nutritious, and cooked from scratch. The Wonderful Company, the Resnicks, and their foundations support 5,000 students across 70 schools, including the two public charter schools the Resnicks founded, as well as 1,000 Wonderful Scholars, many of which are employees’ children, with tutoring, academic coaching, emotional support, up to $40,000 each in college scholarships, and more. To learn more about Wonderful’s award-winning CSR and philanthropy, please visit csr.wonderful.com.

“Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities, and the world,” says Wendy Naugle, PEOPLE® editor-in-chief. “Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission – to show what’s possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors.”

Earlier this year, The Wonderful Company was named one of Fortune® magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. It was also recognized among the Best Places To Work in the Central Valley for its commitment to the well-being of its workforce. In 2023, The Wonderful Company was recognized on Fast Company’s Brands That Matter list.

To be considered for the PEOPLE® and Fortune® lists, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees. Honorees are selected based on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role within the organization.

About The Wonderful Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California’s Central Valley, home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, and its core values, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About the PEOPLE® Companies that Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, more than a million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.