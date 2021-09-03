Walmart Starts Offering Grocery Deliveries in Parts of New York City

Walmart Inc. plans to make grocery delivery available to shoppers in parts of New York City, a market that the world’s biggest retailer has struggled to crack over the years.

Starting late Tuesday, Walmart WMT, 0.33% groceries will be available for delivery in parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx through Instacart Inc., a company that charges a fee to send gig workers to purchase items at stores and deliver them.

Walmart has no physical stores in New York City. Instacart shoppers will buy groceries at Walmart stores outside the city’s limits, then deliver those items to nearby homes, the companies said. The service won’t be available on the island of Manhattan.

