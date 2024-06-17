ACT Capital Launches Seafood Sector Advisory Practice

Industry Veterans to Lead Global Seafood Initiative

SEATTLE — ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the launch of its Seafood Sector Advisory practice serving global seafood producers, processors, and distributors with specialized strategic advice and transaction expertise. The practice is part of ACT’s Seafood and Agribusiness industry group that supports food producers and processors along the growing, harvesting, processing, and distribution value chain.

Leading the initiative are two industry veterans with broad financial and strategic networks and a recognized track record across a global footprint. Matt Latimer and Brad Bodenman have decades of experience in seafood harvesting, processing, and aquaculture in their prior roles as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, of American Seafoods Group, the world’s largest at-sea harvester and processor of wild-caught whitefish and a significant secondary processor of whitefish, scallops, and catfish.

“I am thrilled that Matt and Brad are leading this exciting initiative to serve the seafood industry,” said Bob Hild, ACT’s CEO. “Seafood is growing in importance as food security and sustainability become paramount. Industry leaders deserve sophisticated advisors that understand the dynamic environments in which they operate.”

The Seafood Sector Advisory practice will focus on providing advisory services relating to M&A, capital formation, strategic partnerships and joint ventures, debt financings, and restructurings.

“We believe seafood companies benefit from high-quality strategic and financial advisory services,” stated Bodenman. “As a former seafood CFO, I understand keys to financing and growing a successful seafood business by partnering with the right strategic and financial players.”

“The global seafood market is a critical component of our economy,” added Latimer. “We bring our deep understanding of the industry’s complex commercial, regulatory, and financial environments to help them sustainably feed the world.”

From small harvesting and processing operations to multi-national producers with sophisticated logistics and distribution networks, ACT Capital knows the issues and players along every point of the Seafood value chain. You can learn more about ACT’s new Seafood Sector Advisory practice on the industry group page.

