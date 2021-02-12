Alaska Now to Offer Vaccines to Non-Resident Seafood Industry Workers Buffeted by COVID-19 Outbreaks

Alaska officials will allow seafood industry workers from other states equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, a policy shift made Wednesday in the aftermath of outbreaks that flared in plants and offshore processing ships.

“While working in our state or fishing in our waters, we intend to protect your workers with the same standard of care we are extending to all Alaskans,” said a letter emailed Wednesday from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy to seafood and other industry officials.

Alaska seafood workers are vital to producing the fish burgers and other staples of the nation’s seafood supply. They often are at risk for serious outbreaks of the novel coronavirus that in recent weeks has infected hundreds and stalled production at some major plants.

