Alaska’s Salmon Worth $720.4M this Year

Angela Denning, CoastAlaska Seafood November 15, 2022

It looks like Alaska’s commercial salmon industry is pulling itself out of a pandemic rut. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its preliminary statewide summary for the year on Thursday. The harvests for all five salmon species in all fisheries equaled $720.4 million. That’s $76.5 million more than last year and $425.2 million more than two years ago. 

In 2020, the harvest total was a low of $295.2 million – one of the worst on record

Sockeye salmon made up approximately 66% of the state’s total value this year. Most of that is due to the record-breaking Bristol Bay fishery at nearly 69.7 million fish.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alaska Public Media

