Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)’s Growing Impact Comes to Life in New Visual Dashboard

Utrecht, The Netherlands — Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is excited to launch its new Impact Dashboard, showcasing updated features such as comparison tools, interactive maps and charts.

ASC Director of Impacts, Monitoring & Evaluation Jill Swasey said, “The redesigned dashboard uses the latest data visualisation techniques to make it easier for users to view and collect information on ASC’s impact. Visualising data and allowing users to filter to geographies and years of interest and export chart images can help businesses, producers, and retailers make informed business decisions.

“Using this powerful tool, stakeholders can easily compare ASC certified production volumes, farm sites and labelled products year-on-year and view trends. With just a simple click on the map, users can also explore the number of ASC certified farms in a country, the species being farmed on site and its growth compared to previous months or years.

“For example, zooming in on Vietnam, users can see that the number of ASC certified farms has been steadily growing since 2021, with shrimp as the main species produced.

“ASC is committed to transparency in everything we do and this fantastic new tool gives users a full view of ASC farmed seafood production and demonstrates the impact the organisation is making as we continue setting the standard for seafood.”

The redesign of the dashboard was completed in partnership with TIL+ The Information Lab who provided their services pro bono to ASC.

Benedetta Tagliaferri, Culture & Inclusion Lead at The Information Lab, said, “Our focus is to support NGOs that often lack the time and resources to scale up and develop their analytics capabilities. As a pro bono programme sponsored by The Information Lab, a tech consultancy company with high in-house tech skills, we utilise our consultants’ downtime between clients to practice and contribute to social progress. We reviewed ASC’s mission and felt that the organisation aligns with the type of NGOs we wish to support.

Dorinna Pentchev, data consultant at The Information Lab, said, “We believe the end result provides an easy way for viewers to see how ASC’s global footprint has been growing over time, with the ability to focus on specific species and locations. This was made possible through a variety of visualisations, filters, and click actions.”

Jill concluded, “I would like to thank TIL+ for lending us their skills – this project could not have happened without them. We are delighted with the result, and I would invite stakeholders, partners and seafood lovers to dive into the new Impacts Dashboard to explore ASC’s growth and visualise our impact.”

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.