Bristol Seafood is B Corp Certified

PORTLAND, Maine – Bristol Seafood announced that it became a certified B Corp, making it a part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.

B Corp Certification means that a company is verified as meeting B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact, that it made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and that it demonstrates accountability and transparency by disclosing this record of performance in a public B Corp profile.

“Our success over the last thirty years is built on investing in the betterment of our customers, workers, suppliers, environment, and community at large. We are proud to do our part in increasing seafood consumption in a way that meaningfully improves the lives of all our stakeholders” noted Peter Handy, President & CEO.

Stakeholder governance is a growing corporate governance alternative to shareholder primacy. B Corps make a commitment to consider the interests of all stakeholders in their business operations: workers, customers, vendors, communities, and the environment.

By certifying, B Corps step into a framework for continuous improvement. To maintain certification, companies must undertake the assessment and verification process every three years, demonstrating they are still meeting B Lab’s standards – which are themselves always improving, with continual input from expert stakeholders.

About Bristol Seafood

Bristol Seafood is on a mission to make seafood America’s favorite protein. The company is a Certified B Corp and twice named to the Top 25 Seafood Product Innovations list and ranked on the Top 25 Seafood Sustainability & Conservation list. Bristol partners with retailers and distributors throughout North America and operates under the My Fish Dish, Seafood Singles, and Grab & Go retail brands. See more at www.bristolseafood.com, or contact Iréne Moon VP – Sales & Marketing irenem@bristolseafood.com and 207-318-3183.

About Certified B Corporations & B Lab:

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. It mobilizes the global B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges, and collaborates with governments, academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change. Learn more at www.bcorporation.net.