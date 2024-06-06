Krill Arctic Foods Brings World’s Newest Superfood “Krill Meat” to the American Market as It Becomes the Healthiest Protein Known to Mankind

Krill are small crustaceans that reside in the coldest waters in the Antarctic. They play a key role in the Antarctic Ecosystem. Krill are herbivorous and feed on phytoplankton, giving them an incredibly clean diet and making krill a pure source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and omegas.

Staten Island, NY – As the world pivots to eco-friendly and sustainable products, Krill Arctic Foods has officially brought “the world’s newest superfood” to market. Krill, scientific name Euphausia Superba, unlike any other seafood, feeds strictly on Phytoplankton, making their meat naturally gluten-free, the cleanest and purest source of Omega 3’s (EPA and DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, and protein. Krill meat is a protein source like no other with 20% more digestible protein than that of any fish, meat, poultry, or plant-based food.

While krill meat may be new to people in the United States, it has been around for generations, and its multitude of health benefits make Krill meat the healthiest available protein known to mankind. When compared to other popular canned fishes like tuna, krill’s protein content is much higher, as well as healthier overall. With a shrimp like taste and crab like texture one can of 105-gram serving is 67 calories and contains a combination of iron, protein, vitamins, and antioxidants too impressive to overlook.

During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for Krill Arctic Foods was quoted saying, “Our krill meat is wild caught, blanched, fully cleaned, and frozen at sea within 3 to 4 hours of being caught to retain optimal quality and nutrients. The meat is then heat sealed inside the cans with water and its own natural oils. Naturally gluten-free, it is a great food choice for people that are gluten intolerant.” He went on to say, “Our krill meat is produced from krill caught within strict guidelines established by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to ensure and promote the health and sustainability of the krill population in the Antarctic Ocean.”

Antioxidant Astaxanthin, as well as a highly nutritious blend of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids bound to phospholipids, contribute to its long list of health benefits. Phospholipids better support the distribution of omegas within the body, allowing for superior integration into cell membranes. Antarctic Krill Meat helps to:

Improves heart health

Lowers cholesterol

Reduces inflammation

Maintains healthy eyes and vision

Supports brain function

Reduces the risk of developing autoimmune diseases

Aids in weight loss, metabolic and reproductive health

Anti-aging and promotes healthier skin, hair, and nails

Neutralizes free radicals to prevent cellular damage

Aids in lowering depression

Helps support healthy liver function

