FishWise and the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability Partner to Advance Electronic Seafood Traceability

SANTA CRUZ, CA — FishWise, a sustainable seafood consultancy, and the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST), the industry standard for digitally interoperable traceability in seafood, have forged a partnership to promote the widespread adoption of traceability best practices in seafood supply chains.

The newly announced partnership aims to promote the implementation of interoperable, digitized traceability systems and the adoption of the GDST standard across public and private sectors. This collaboration could empower regulators and governments to support more standardized, transparent, and responsible seafood supply chains.

FishWise and the GDST have complementary strengths that support this effort. The GDST standard was created by civil society and industry, but voted into practice solely by industry stakeholders, and is now considered to be the “gold standard” in seafood traceability. The GDST Foundation works to expand the adoption of the standard and evolve it through a multi-stakeholder dialogue process. FishWise, for its part, focuses on implementing traceability best practices by verifying data, assessing risks, and developing due diligence programs with seafood businesses, governments, and NGOs worldwide.

“Our new partnership with FishWise will allow us to advance the adoption and evolution of the Standard,” said Greg Brown, Executive Director, GDST. “FishWise’s deep involvement with its partners plus its collaborative and consultative approach with multiple stakeholders coupled with the GDST’s Standard and technical resources will bring traceability into many conversations and assist the industry and regulators in meaningfully adopting digital interoperable traceability in seafood.”

The partners also recognize both the private sector and governments have a role to play in adopting and encouraging traceability best practices.

“Standardizing data formats in both the public and private sector, and making electronic information sharing more seamless between traceability systems is crucial. Not only for meeting companies’ responsible seafood programs but also regulatory compliance and better governance,” said Sara Lewis, Director of Programs at FishWise, “Therefore, the collaboration will also explore the connections between GDST adoption and regulatory compliance, in pursuit of greater uptake of the standards through government engagement.”

By strengthening traceability commitments, encouraging private sector investment in robust data systems, and engaging regulators and policymakers to align and support stronger data practices, GDST and FishWise believe their partnership will help achieve fully traceable global seafood supply chains.

