Maryland’s Blue Crabs Are Back in the Chesapeake Bay, but That May Not Last Forever

Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials have noticed increased Chesapeake Bay blue crabs since last year’s recorded low.

Officials involved in the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey estimated that the number of blue crabs rose from 227 million in 2022 to 323 million this year.

While they were encouraged by the increase in numbers, the department’s acting director of fishing and boating services said the agency would remain vigilant.

