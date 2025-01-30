Rep. Huffman Announces $15 Million for Eel River Restoration, Construction of Modern Water Supply for Russian River Communities

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has awarded Round Valley Indian Tribes and the Sonoma County Water Agency $15 million toward implementing the Two-Basin Solution.

The funds through the Inflation Reduction Act will fund a major Eel River estuary project supported by the tribes and put a down payment on construction of a new wintertime diversion to the Russian River following the removal of two salmon-blocking dams on the Eel.

“This funding shows what can be accomplished thanks to the strong partnerships in the Eel and Russian river basins. We’ve now reached a significant milestone in restoring salmon and other aquatic life in the Eel River while protecting a key water supply for communities in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties,” said Rep. Jared Huffman.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Co. plans to remove Scott and Van Arsdale dams that no longer produce electricity but prevent salmon from reaching 200 miles of spawning habitat. Round Valley Indians Tribes and Sonoma Water worked together on the application and are also working with Mendicino Inland Water and Power Commission on a plan that will benefit both basins.

“This award is a critical step towards achieving the co-equal goals of the Two-Basin Solution and is needed to begin the process of restoring the Eel River fishery and community healing for our people,” RVIT President Joseph Parker said. “I commend the leadership of Congressman Huffman and that of Commissioner Touton and the Reclamation team in working with Round Valley and Sonoma Water to obtain this funding. The even split between basins is a historic first and establishes the precedent of equality that Round Valley, in conjunction with our partners, have been pursuing for many years.”

“The Bureau of Reclamation funding will help ensure a Two-Basin Solution can be achieved for Eel and Russian river basin communities. This funding will provide needed resources to secure regional water needs while restoring fisheries,” said Sonoma County Supervisor and Sonoma Water Director Lynda Hopkins. “We are thankful for the leadership of Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Touton and Representative Huffman for securing these critical funds.”