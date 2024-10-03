Retail Launch: Michelin-Grade, Sustainably Sourced Fish Directly to Your Plate

Introducing Seremoni, the brand that’s redefining what it means to indulge in fish—think of it as the new age of sustainable, purely fresh seafood. Under the visionary leadership of founder and CEO Saif Khawaja, Seremoni is setting a new standard by merging impeccable quality with an ethical mission, modernizing traditional Ike Jime techniques for the most exquisite flavor and freshness. This is Michelin-star dining, but in the comfort of your kitchen.

Already on the menus of culinary icons like Atomix, Sushi Zo, Clover Hill, Rosella, Cafe Carmellini, and Kato, Seremoni is bringing the elegance of tasteful, sustainable fish like Sea Bass and Black Cod directly to the hands of discerning home chefs. Come October 2nd , ‘boat to plate’ quality fish will soon be available to the masses to enjoy as a staple in their own recipes.

Key Highlights:

Ancient Techniques, Modern Innovation : Seremoni uses an adapted Ike-Jime method, minimizing lactic acid buildup and stress hormones that degrade flavor—common issues in unethical practices dominating the U.S. fishing system.

: Seremoni uses an adapted Ike-Jime method, minimizing lactic acid buildup and stress hormones that degrade flavor—common issues in unethical practices dominating the U.S. fishing system. Unmatched Freshness : Their approach dispatches one fish every 10-15 seconds, preserving the purity and ensuring pristine freshness from line to table.

: Their approach dispatches one fish every 10-15 seconds, preserving the purity and ensuring pristine freshness from line to table. Fully Traceable Fish: Each package comes with a QR code offering full transparency, allowing consumers to track the fish’s journey and source in an industry often lacking accountability.

Each package comes with a QR code offering full transparency, allowing consumers to track the fish’s journey and source in an industry often lacking accountability. Exclusively for Top Chefs, Now Available to Consumers at Home: Already featured in Michelin Star restaurants like Rosella (NY), Cafe Carmellini (NY), Kato (LA), Melisse & Citrin (LA), Minibar by Jose Andres (DC), and Sushi Zo (NY + LA). Seremoni’s premium offerings will soon be available at select retailers (in-store and online) such as Happier Grocery, E Fish, and Yama Seafood.

Seremoni-grade fish are live-caught and humanely harvested using our proprietary on-boat processing system based on the ike jime method, a technique used in Japan for centuries. Resulting in the coveted flavors and unmistakeable texture that sushi chefs prize.