Update to Policy on Import (Return) of Meat Products from Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Meat & Poultry October 3, 2024

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has updated the Policy on import (return) to Canada of meat products that were exported from Canada to include import requirements of exported meat products shipments (return), for all countries including the United States, based on the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations(SFCR). The policy has been updated to include new operational procedures and a new application form (CFIA form 5980) which is PDF fillable document.

The CFIA has implemented a 3-month transition period starting on October 1st, 2024, to allow a gradual transition to the use of the updated policy and the new application form.

For details, please refer to the Notice to industry.

If you have any concerns or questions, please contact Ask CFIA.

Dairy

Danone Canada Recalls Specific Silk Refrigerated Beverage Products

Danone Canada Dairy July 10, 2024

Upon learning of confirmed cases of Listeria monocytogenes linked to these Silk refrigerated beverage products, Danone Canada, together with the CFIA, took immediate action to issue a voluntary recall on 15 Silk refrigerated plant-based beverage SKUs. Danone has also preventatively halted all production and shipments coming from this facility, until further notice, to carry out a thorough investigation.