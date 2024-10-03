Update to Policy on Import (Return) of Meat Products from Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has updated the Policy on import (return) to Canada of meat products that were exported from Canada to include import requirements of exported meat products shipments (return), for all countries including the United States, based on the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations(SFCR). The policy has been updated to include new operational procedures and a new application form (CFIA form 5980) which is PDF fillable document.

The CFIA has implemented a 3-month transition period starting on October 1st, 2024, to allow a gradual transition to the use of the updated policy and the new application form.

For details, please refer to the Notice to industry.

If you have any concerns or questions, please contact Ask CFIA.