SAINT PURE by St. James Smokehouse to Make Debut

Miami, FL – St. James Smokehouse, a family-owned business renowned for crafting the finest cold-smoked salmon, is proud to announce its first appearance at the Specialty Food Association’s Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, taking place Jan 19-21. As new members of the SFA, St. James Smokehouse is excited to showcase its premium offerings to a global audience of food enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Since 2003, St. James Smokehouse has been dedicated to refining the art of cold-smoking salmon. Combining time-honored traditional recipes, the freshest premium ingredients, and unique natural smoke profiles, the Miami-based company has established a reputation for authentic flavors and exceptional quality. Each slice of salmon is crafted with passion and an unwavering commitment to taste, offering a distinctive culinary experience that embodies authenticity and excellence.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Specialty Food Association and to exhibit at the Winter Fancy Food Show for the first time,” said Alexandra Hill, CEO of St. James Smokehouse. “This event offers an incredible platform to share our story, connect with industry leaders, and introduce our innovative smoked salmon products to a wider audience. Our SAINT® PURE line of cold-smoked salmon and steelhead trout represents ‘haute cuisine’ at its best – an artful product that embodies sophistication and innovation. The simple, contemporary packaging makes a deliberate statement among the more traditional offerings currently on the market, making SAINT® PURE products a perfect fit for the discerning Las Vegas clientele.” “I’m excited to announce that we are now shipping product to our cold storage warehouse in Vernon, California on a weekly basis”

Visitors to the St. James Smokehouse booth 3829 will have the opportunity to sample their award-winning smoked salmon and learn more about the company’s unique approach to crafting this delicacy. Highlights will include their signature flavors and insights into the meticulous process that has made their products a favorite among discerning customers.

The Winter Fancy Food Show, hosted by the Specialty Food Association, is North America’s largest specialty food and beverage event. It provides a vibrant stage for over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world to present innovative and high-quality products to buyers, retailers, and culinary professionals.

To learn more about St. James Smokehouse and its premium smoked salmon, visit www.stjamessmokehouse.com or connect with the team at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas.

About St. James Smokehouse

Founded in 2003, St. James Smokehouse is a women-owned business located in Miami, Florida, specializing in the finest cold-smoked salmon. By innovatively blending traditional recipes, premium all natural ingredients, and unique smoke profiles, the company delivers exceptional products that stand out for their authenticity and rich flavor. With an unwavering commitment to quality and taste, St. James Smokehouse continues to redefine the standard for smoked salmon.