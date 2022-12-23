Shrimp Season to Close North of ICW on Jan. 1, 2023

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Seafood December 23, 2022

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open.

For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.

