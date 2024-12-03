Trace Register Partners with Raw Seafoods to Enable Full Chain Traceability and Compliance

TR5 seafood traceability platform to accelerate and support sustainable efforts of leading innovative seafood supplier.

FALL RIVER, MASS AND SEATTLE, WASH. – Trace Register, the leader in seafood traceability solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Raw Seafoods, a leading innovator and supplier in the seafood industry bringing new standards in quality, safety, and service. Raw Seafoods has fully implemented Trace Register’s TR5 platform as part of its continued commitment to full chain traceability, product quality, and regulatory compliance.

“This strategic move enhances our ability to meet current and future market demands while adhering to key regulations, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Section 204,” said Christopher Steel, Director, Food Safety and Regulatory for Raw Seafoods.

“Our decision to integrate the TR5 platform underscores our passion-driven connection with seafood and our dedication to improving our processes,” said Tom Vasile, Director of Purchasing for Raw Seafoods. “TR5 provides a robust and unified system for managing data across the supply chain, allowing seamless information sharing while maintaining confidentiality.”

FDA’s FSMA 204 regulations require enhanced traceability for global seafood supply chain entities. The regulation, enacted in 2023, requires full compliance by January 20, 2026. These requirements include:

Identifying products included in the FDA’s FTL (Food Traceability List).

Developing and maintaining a comprehensive Food Traceability Plan.

Applying a Traceability Lot Code system for all relevant products.

Maintaining records of Key Data Elements (KDEs) for Critical Tracking Events (CTEs).

Providing traceability records to the FDA within 24 hours upon request.

TR5: The Answer to Seafood Traceability

The TR5 platform offers continuous monitoring and analysis capabilities that enhance compliance and product quality by verifying real-time data accuracy. By centralizing data from various sources, TR5 supports Raw Seafoods in maintaining traceability, improving product safety, and ensuring swift corrective actions when necessary.

“Trace Register’s role is to meet our clients where they are. Raw Seafoods is a fantastic partner to work with, and we share their dedication to quality and excellence,” said Chris Bradford, Senior Vice President of Sales for Trace Register. “We also have a mutual commitment to sustainability which gives purpose to our efforts.”

About Raw Seafoods

Raw Seafoods is a highly specialized family owned and operated company that has a passion driven connection with everything seafood. For over two decades we have been innovating, inspiring, and collaborating with our retail, club, and foodservice partners to raise the bar of quality and service expectations. Our product assortment of fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood continues to set the standard throughout the industry. From Pier to Plate, we have you covered. Learn more about us at https://rawseafoods.com/.

About Trace Register

Trace Register is the proven global seafood full-chain traceability leader, serving clients in over 50 countries for over 15 years. Its TR5 platform takes an unprecedented approach, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and industry standards such as GDST and GS1 to create interoperability and transform seafood supply chains. TR5 offers advanced tools and insights to help businesses ensure the integrity and safety of their products and proactively address regulatory requirements such as SIMP and FDA FSMA 204. The results are fewer problems, higher margins, and more satisfied customers. Visit https://.traceregister.com/ to learn more.