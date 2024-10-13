Welcome to the 2024 Encore Edition of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood!

We’re thrilled to announce some exciting updates to this year’s competition, making it better than ever for participants! With streamlined categories and more opportunities for your product to shine, the 2024 Alaska Symphony of Seafood is the perfect stage to showcase your latest Alaska seafood innovations and contribute to seafood excellence, shared globally.

About the Symphony of Seafood

The Symphony of Seafood is an annual event that celebrates the innovation and excellence of Alaska’s seafood industry. It serves as a platform for seafood companies to showcase their latest and most creative products ranging from frozen to fresh, smoked to canned, and everything in between. Participants enter their products into a competition where they are judged by a panel of chefs and culinary experts in categories such as taste, presentation, and marketability.

The event brings together key players from the seafood industry, including processors, retailers, and distributors, as well as chefs, media, and seafood enthusiasts. The Symphony of Seafood culminates in an exclusive tasting event and awards ceremony in Seattle, WA, where the best new products are recognized and celebrated.

By entering the competition, participants not only showcase their products but also contribute to the growth and innovation of Alaska’s world-renowned seafood industry, fostering seafood excellence, shared globally.

Why Enter?

By participating in the 2024 Symphony of Seafood you’ll benefit from:

Exposure: National and international media coverage.

National and international media coverage. Feedback: Receive valuable insights from expert judges.

Receive valuable insights from expert judges. Networking: Connect with industry professionals at the Seattle event.

To enter, visit Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, Inc. (AFDF)