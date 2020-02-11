Awe Sum Organics Welcomes Produce Veteran as New Director of Sales and Marketing

Awe Sum Organics, with roots in the organic produce trade since 1985 and grower partnerships across the globe in both the southern and northern hemispheres, welcomes Joe Feldman to the team as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Feldman has extensive experience in the produce trade and looks forward to working with the Awe Sum team in promoting what is a dynamic organic commodity list, which includes table grapes, kiwifruit, apples, pears, blueberries and citrus.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to building awe sum relationships with our team, growers and customers”, Feldman said.

“We are really excited to have Joe join our team! Joe is an exceptional fit for us while we continue to grow and evolve. The timing is perfect, as Joe’s years of experience in produce sales and marketing will be a huge asset while we continue to move into the future, focused on our ongoing goal of meeting the needs of our customers and growers,” added David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

While change in the trade has been inevitable with growth, the Awe Sum team remains focused on service, quality and the company’s uncompromising mission. Posner continued, “While adapting to the ever growing and changing market for organic produce we continue to remain 100% focused and true to our mission statement.”

Awe Sum Organics’ Mission Statement:

Awe Sum Organics is dedicated to furthering global sustainability through organic, non-GMO agriculture. Since 1985, we have remained devoted to providing the best tasting, freshest organic fruit through authentic farming that respects our soil, our water and our planet. In partnership with our extraordinary growers, we strive to minimize our carbon footprint and keep soils healthy for future generations. Our guiding principle is integrity, both in our products and our business practices. We are committed to ensuring fair, sustainable returns for our family or growers, and improving the quality of life in our global community.