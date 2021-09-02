Baking Industry Experts Can Now Apply to Speak in the IBIE 2022 Education Program

Washington, D.C. — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), North America’s largest baking industry event (also known as the Baking Expo™), has officially opened its call for speakers for the 2022 show. Selected presenters will have the chance to showcase their expertise; share business best practices; provide hands-on demonstrations and highlight emerging industry solutions, trends and technologies to thousands of grain-based foods professionals. IBIE 2022 is scheduled for Sept. 18-21, with a full day of education held Sept. 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IBIE’s education program, IBIEducate, will feature nearly 100 learning opportunities to address the specific needs of attendees in every role and segment of the baking industry. Presented by business and baking industry professionals, IBIE’s world-class program will be organized into specialized tracks addressing emerging trends and top-of-mind topics in the global baking landscape.

“Given recent fluctuations in the baking industry—brought about by the pandemic and quickly evolving technology—it’s essential for our audience to have access to a robust, timely education program. Our community asked that we bring back the full day of education prior to the expo opening, and we are happy to do so in order to meet their needs during this transformative time best,” said Michael Cornelis, chair of the IBIE Education Task Force. “The baking industry is filled with talented, creative people who are passionate about helping their colleagues achieve greater quality, efficiency and profits. These individuals are the heart of the IBIEducate program, and we are proud to provide a platform where they can share their knowledge and experiences in order to help move the baking industry forward. We look forward to seeing what this group of thought leaders will bring to the table in 2022.”

Speaker candidates will be asked to leverage their unique perspectives and masterful strategies in classroom sessions that deliver information in creative, engaging ways. Other format options include demonstrations, 20-minute TED-esque talks and two- or four- hour hands-on workshops. IBIE welcomes session ideas on a variety of topics, including but not limited to the following:

Automation technology

Cannabis in baking

Food safety and sanitation

Techniques in artisan baking, pastry and decorating

Marketing tactics for retail businesses

New ingredients, formulation and production trends

Retail best practices

Workforce cultivation, training and retention

Professionals interested in being part of the 2022 education program are encouraged to submit a proposal at bakingexpo.com/call-for-speakers no later than Oct. 15, 2021.



For more information about IBIE, visit www.bakingexpo.com.

About IBIE:

The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) is the most significant event in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together all segments of the grain-based foods industry. Held in Las Vegas every three years, IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, educate and advance the future of baking together. The expo offers the complete range of equipment, supply and ingredient solutions and showcases the newest baking technology, with over 1 million square feet of display space. Owned by the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA), with support from the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the industry. IBIE 2022 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 18-21, 2022, with a full day of education on Sept. 17.