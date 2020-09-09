Barry Callebaut: Disclosing our Direct Cocoa Suppliers in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon

Barry Callebaut Bakery September 9, 2020

Barry Callebaut has reached a new milestone in our plan to build a sustainable cocoa supply chain, we are disclosing our direct cocoa suppliers in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon. This map shows the location of cooperatives and buying stations we are directly sourcing our cocoa from. By publicly sharing this information, we are contributing to transparency and traceability in our cocoa supply chain. This data also demonstrates the evolution of our data collection capabilities and our confidence in the robustness of our data. 

The map includes geographical data on cooperatives and districts in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon. Each pin point on the map details the geographical location, cooperative or district name, certification scheme and the number of farmers we are sourcing from in our supply chain. We will continue to update this map as part of our continuing progression towards a more transparent supply chain.

