Dominique Ansel’s Beloved French Pastry Flour is Now Available Stateside — Here’s Where to Find it

A baked good is only as enjoyable as the flour it’s baked with. And if anyone can confirm that, it’s James Beard Foundation Award Winner Dominique Ansel, named the World’s Best Pastry Chef by World’s 50 Best.

“Flour is one of the important things when it comes to baking,” Ansel tells Food & Wine. His preferred flour, sourced from century-old French milling company Grands Moulins de Paris (GMP) has been a staple in his kitchen since he was a young cook in France. Ansel imports it Stateside specifically to use at his eponymous bakeries. And as he approaches the publication of his third cookbook this October, Life’s Sweetest Moments: Simple, Stunning Recipes and Their Heartwarming Stories, he wanted to actually help his fans recreate his recipes in the way they’re meant to be baked and eaten.

