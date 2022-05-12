Puratos USA Opens Innovation Center

Puratos USA opened an innovation center in Issaquah, Wash., the company’s seventh in the US. The 10,000-square-foot facility includes state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated spaces for bakery, sweet goods and chocolate innovation, as well as offices and meeting rooms.

“Innovation centers are part of our DNA and one of the ways we accelerate speed to market,” said Andy Brimacombe, president of Puratos US. “We’re excited to expand our footprint in the Northwest US, a vibrant hub of innovation and technology. By enabling access to the latest equipment, expertise, training and in-depth research into consumer food trends, local and regional customers can now drive innovation faster than ever.”

The center was designed with sustainability in mind, using energy-efficient design to reduce its carbon footprint. Like all Puratos US sites, the building’s electricity is 100% purchased from renewable energy sources. All food waste from the space is composted and ceiling tiles are made with 68% recycled material. To support commutes and reduce traffic congestion and pollution, employees have access to electric vehicle chargers, bike storage and carpool options.

