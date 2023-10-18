The 5 Food Trends That Will Haunt Halloween in 2023

Now Halloween 2023 is fast approaching, it’s time to look ahead at which trends will be haunting the bakery, patisserie and chocolate industry this season. From sustainability to pastel hues, these are the 5 spooktacular food trends of the year.

1. Pastel Colors

Where the Halloween shelves at home decor stores used to be bright orange, black and bright green, the color scheme for 2023 is way more muted. Pastel-colored decorations are the rage right now and soft pink, lilac and pale green pumpkins are going viral on TikTok. This unique twist on the traditional Halloween look will find its way towards seasonal snacks too. According to our latest Taste Tomorrow worldwide consumer survey, 64% of consumers agree that food that looks good is tasty too. So the appearance of Halloween snacks is extra important, and for this year’s celebration the theme is sweet & spooky! Other trending color palettes this fall are jewel tones and metallics.

