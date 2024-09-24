Flora Food Group Announces Acquisition of New Facility in Southwestern Kansas

Hugoton, KS Creamery Will Reopen to Support Flora Food Group’s U.S. and Americas Growth Strategy

AMSTERDAM — Flora Food Group B.V. (“Flora Food Group” or “the Company”), global branded food champion, announced the purchase of a manufacturing facility located in Hugoton, Kansas. This facility closed earlier this year under its previous owner.

The facility will serve as the hub for Flora Food Group’s creams and cream cheeses products for the U.S. and Canada and across the rest of the Americas region over time, while its existing New Century, KS facility will continue to serve as the U.S. hub for Flora Food Group’s butters and spreads products. The intention is to bring back a fully operational facility and jobs to the Hugoton community.

The creams category is one of Flora Food Group’s four growing categories, and a priority for development. The acquisition of the Hugoton facility and further investments planned for the site will support the Company’s creams business in the region and help fulfill its growth plans.

“With the acquisition of this new facility, we are thrilled to have a unique opportunity to expand our creams business,” said Jim Breach, President of Flora Food Group’s North American business. “Building on the existing, state-of-the-art infrastructure and trained workforce residing in the local community, we look forward to bringing more folks into the Flora Food Group family as well as continuing to produce our kitchen and pantry staple items here in America’s heartland and across our broader Americas region.”

Including the Hugoton site, Flora Food Group, formerly known as Upfield Group, now has 15 owned sites across five continents, manufacturing over 90% of the products it sells.

About Flora Food Group:

Global branded food champion Flora Food Group offers the next generation of delicious, natural, nutritious food. Our products are more affordable and more sustainable than their dairy equivalents. We offer consumers a compelling choice in four growing categories: butters and spreads, creams, liquids and cheeses. We hold leadership positions in many of the 100+ countries we operate in, with iconic brands including Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Rama, and Violife, together with our local brands and Professional business. We have 150+ years of heritage, deep R&D expertise and a relentless commitment to delivering delicious, nutritious food. We own 15 manufacturing sites across five continents. Flora Food Group is headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands) and employs ~4,800 people; the company reported net sales of EUR 3.3 billion in 2023, making it the global leader in plant-based food.

