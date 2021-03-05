Forager Project Unveils CHEESEWORKS a New Line of Organic, Plant-Based Cheeses, Expanding the Brand into Another Creamery Category

SAN FRANCISCO — Forager Project®, a family-owned and operated plant-based food company, has launched a line of organic, plant-based cheeses. The dairy-free cheeses are uniquely crafted to perform and taste like dairy cheese using the company’s probiotic cashewmilk yogurt as the base. This line of organic, dairy-free cheeses is unique in the category for many reasons:

Melt & Stretch . It’s the cheesiest vegan cheese with the best melt and stretch and amazing taste and texture just like dairy cheese.

. It’s the cheesiest vegan cheese with the best melt and stretch and amazing taste and texture just like dairy cheese. Simple Ingredients. The focus is on creating the highest quality cheeses with the fewest ingredients possible and NO modified food starches.

The focus is on creating the highest quality cheeses with the fewest ingredients possible and NO modified food starches. Always Organic. It is possible to make exceptional vegan cheese 100% organic. All Forager Project products are always organic, and cheese is no exception

It is possible to make exceptional vegan cheese 100% organic. All Forager Project products are always organic, and cheese is no exception Always Plant-based. Forager Project is a well established plant-based company that has been crafting foods since 2013.

“Here at Forager Project, we’re dedicated to amazing our consumers with great tasting plant-based foods in every creamery category,” said Forager Project Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Williamson. “With the launch of cheese, we’re excited to give our consumers even more delicious, plant-based options while staying true to our mission to make plant-based foods more accessible for everyone.”

Forager Project’s new CHEESEWORKSTM line-up of organic, dairy-free cheeses (available in chunks and shreds) include:

Organic Jack Cheese: This vegan Jack is perfect on plant-based burgers, grilled cheeses and burritos.

This vegan Jack is perfect on plant-based burgers, grilled cheeses and burritos. Organic Queso Fresco Cheese: Great for balancing heat and bringing flavors together, this cheese is perfect for nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and more.

Great for balancing heat and bringing flavors together, this cheese is perfect for nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and more. Organic Mozzarella Cheese: With its soft texture, delicate flavor and incredible melt & stretch, this is the perfect pick for Margherita pizza or a vegan meatball sub.

With its soft texture, delicate flavor and incredible melt & stretch, this is the perfect pick for Margherita pizza or a vegan meatball sub. Organic Parmesan Cheese: With its nutty flavor, this is the perfect pick for pasta, caesar salad, or atop roasted Brussel sprouts

Forager Project’s new line of cheeses will be available at retailers nationwide this spring for $5.99, including Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, Central Markets, Stop & Shop, and more. Finding goodness in vegetables, nuts and fruits, Forager Project crafts products in its own California creamery with a small team of artisans. Each product is organic, gluten-free, soy-free, and certified vegan. Additionally, the products are naturally fermented, using live active cultures, and use ethically sourced and sustainably farmed ingredients. Learn more at www.foragerproject.com and on social @ForagerProject.

ABOUT FORAGER PROJECT®

Since 2013, Forager Project®, an organic, plant-based California family-owned and operated food company, has made dairy-free organic products that taste exceptional and are kind to the planet. The company uses its own innovative production, sourcing, and recipe development to create its delicious yogurts, nut milks, cheeses, sour cream, kefirs, shakes, butter, and vegetable-based chips. Honoring and respecting nature, Forager Project products are minimally processed and borne from the earth. Forager Project’s key ingredient, the cashew, is organic, ethically sourced, and sustainably farmed in Vietnam on small farming cooperatives. Forager Project products are available at national grocers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Safeway, and many other retailers, and online at Instacart, Prime Now, FreshDirect, and Peapod.