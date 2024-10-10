Hilmar’s David Ahlem to Retire, Moving to a Board Advisor Role

Hilmar, Calif. — Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., one of the world’s largest cheese manufacturers and a global supplier of high-quality whey ingredients, announced that early next year CEO David Ahlem will step down from his role after almost 10 years at the helm and a total of 21 years with the company.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredible group of owners, employees and dairy farmers for the past 21 years,” Ahlem said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Ahlem added that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family next year.

Hilmar is well positioned for the future, said Chairman of the Board Jim Ahlem. “We are grateful for David’s leadership, under which Hilmar has grown to become a leading producer of natural American cheese and whey ingredients worldwide.

“We are delighted we will continue to benefit from David’s experience as he steps into a Board Advisor role next year.”

The board began a search process two months ago and will consider internal and external candidates. “We intend to have a successor in place in early next year to ensure a smooth transition,” Jim Ahlem said.

He added, “Hilmar’s vision remains unchanged: to be the best in the world at efficiently producing functional cheese and whey ingredients at scale.”

David Ahlem attributes Hilmar’s success over the past 40 years to an “exceptional” company culture and way of working together – The Hilmar Way. We have a great working relationship with employees, owners, dairy farmers and customers.

“Hilmar is bigger than any one person. We have accomplished a great deal over the last decade. We are a global leader in the marketplace actively demonstrating the power and promise of dairy to improve lives together. I look forward to watching Hilmar’s forward momentum continue,” he said.

About Hilmar™

