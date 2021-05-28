Violife Cocospread Launched In U.S.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Violife, the leading maker of 100% vegan cheeses, has introduced Cocospread, a deliciously creamy, smooth and 100% vegan chocolatey spread for chocolate lovers to spread, spoon or scoop. Violife Cocospread is dairy-free as well as free from soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, preservatives, and GMOs and with no cholesterol per serving. With the same great indulgent taste found in other sweet spreads, Cocospread has a quarter of the sugar and half the total fat and calories of most traditional chocolate spreads.

“We’re thrilled to bring to the U.S. this first of its kind vegan chocolate spread that’s indulgently creamy as well as dairy-free, nut-free and so versatile,” said Erica Cheung, Senior Brand Manager, Violife. “Chocolate fans will enjoy Cocospread on just about anything – from spreading on toast to pancakes, to adding it to favorite desserts like cakes, tarts, muffins and brownies. And for some, it will be chocolately joy spooned straight from the tub! We can’t wait for fans to try Cocospread and share their delicious recipes with us.”

Violife is also introducing its EPIC Summer Platter, a new match-up of its vegan cheeses, just in time for summertime get-togethers. The platter includes a trio of flavorful Violife cheeses, including EPIC Mature Cheddar Flavor Block, EPIC Smoked Cheddar Flavor Block, and Just Like Feta Block. Easy entertaining and great cheesy eating with a platterful of Violife 100% vegan cheeses that can be opened and served straight from the package or for topping, noshing, or tossing into a favorite dish.

Violife Cocospread (MSRP $4.99) is available at limited grocery retailers including Giant Carlisle and Sprouts, and will be available at other retailers in the U.S. later this year. The Violife Epic Summer Platter (MSRP $9.99) is available at Giant Carlisle stores.

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ”vios”, the Greek word for life, Violife therefore means life squared. We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonica in Greece, since the 1990’s Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting,100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods. Violife products were created over 20 years ago by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar which prohibits eating dairy products.

Today Violife offers a variety of dairy-free cheeses that includes parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella, and feta flavors in blocks, slices, wedges, and shreds, cream cheeses, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The Violife collection of delicious alternatives to cheese, and now new Cocospread, are also free from major food allergens (dairy, lactose, soy, and gluten) and preservatives. Violife products are coconut oil-based, and with Vitamin B12, provide a key nutrient for those eating plant-based diets. Violife products have become a favorite dairy-free cheese brand for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and cheese lovers in more than 50 countries.

To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit www.violifefoods.com/recipes and check out @Violife_Foods on Instagram for recipe inspiration – from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

About Upfield

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer food products company in the world, producing plant-based spreads and plant butters in the U.S. under iconic brands such as Country Crock®, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!®, Flora, Brummel & Brown, and Imperial®. Violife® 100% vegan products were added to the Upfield portfolio following the acquisition of Arivia in 2020. Upfield is delivering plant-based nutrition products that are better for you and better for the planet and helping to create a “Better Plant-based Future” for all. For more information, visit www.Upfield.com.