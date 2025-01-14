Aux Delices Des Bois Puck-ers Up for Valentine’s Day

What’s juicier and more flavor-forward than a slightly charred, sizzling hot steak? Said steak topped with melting Truffle Butter. Or Red Wine Shallot Buttter…for example. Our highfat butters, infused with natural flavors, now come in Personal Size. Aux Délices des Bois 1-ounce butter pucks are a convenient way to work magic on piping hot dishes – protein, vegetable, starch, or any recipe that expresses your Love Language.

M.A.D. Foods’ newest firestarter – bulk 1-oz. pucks of compound butters –create crossmerchandising opportunities in the grocery store. Long a Dairy item, our CPG finishing butters just busted into Meat and Seafood. Full-service butchers and meat display cases suggest upgrading cuts with a dollop of melty flavor. Market Basket, a New England grocer, packs four pucks into a clamshell. Add a four-pack of pork chops, and voilà! family dinner. Seafood counters debut the butters this summer, providing convenient sauce solutions for the Catch of the Day.

High fat, Euro-style butter – 82% minimum – delivers mouthfeel and velvety sauce. We craft the flavorings in huge kettles, using only real, mostly American-sourced ingredients (truffles are an exception). They contain no fillers, colorants, allergens or preservatives. Individual pucks let diners choose a favorite flavor. Current puck flavors include White Truffle, Parmesan Herb, Red Wine Shallot, and Roasted Garlic.

The pucks are hand-packed in 192-count cartons; they ship and store frozen. Sold in the New England chain, Market Basket, and in selected Whole Foods.

NYC-based M.A.D. Foods produces retail, private label and foodservice butters and culinary fats. Aux Délices des Bois brand joins Butter Craft Provisions, M.A.D.s line of everyday flavors. Thierry and Amy Farges founded M.A.D. Foods to bring the flavors of Thierry’s French heritage to the American table.