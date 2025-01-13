Brooklyn Cured Kicks Off 2025 with Exciting Updates

New products and placements plus a refreshed website in store for the year ahead

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured has a lot to look forward to in 2025 with new products, new placements, and a new website.

The company is launching two new Cocktail-Inspired Salami SKUs: the Dirty Martini Salami and the pork-free Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami. Along with these new products, recently launched Snack Packs are expected to hit even more store shelves, after immediate success last year.

The company will show samples of the new items, as well as the Snack Packs, at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from January 19 to 21 at Booth #1026.

“We’re thrilled to introduce two new flavors to our Cocktail-Inspired line, building on our tasty and unique portfolio of products,” says Brooklyn Cured Marketing Manager, Katie Milani. “For years, consumers have praised these salami for their twist on traditional flavors. With our new pork-free, Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami, everyone can say ‘Cheers!’”

The company’s innovative line of Snack Packs will be placed in more stores nationally in 2025 as well. “

After introducing our pork-free Snack Packs last year, demand for these differentiated SKUs skyrocketed,” Milani says. “We expect 2025 to be the year of snacking and we’re confident these award-winning items will stand out on shelves.”

Consumers can also look forward to finding these products and more on Brooklyn Cured’s online shop. Debuting in early February, the company plans to unveil a refreshed website that pays homage to the borough they call home.

For more information and to sample an array of Brooklyn Cured products, be sure to visit Booth #1026 at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas.

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and fine-dining technique. Our artisanal product line includes innovative flavors of salami, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Our flavor profiles are inspired by the culinary diversity of Brooklyn neighborhoods that have attracted hard-working people from all over the world.