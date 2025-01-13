Somerdale Debuts Stunning New 1776 Aged Cheddar

This month’s SFA Winter Fancy Food show, being held in Las Vegas between 19-21 January, will see Somerdale International not only showcase its range of the very best of British cheese but also launch a stunning new 1776 Aged Cheddar.

Specifically created to provide a wow factor for any 4th of July celebratory meal, the new 1776 Aged Cheddar is a full-bodied, specialty cheese made with grass fed cows’ milk that helps deliver a firm bite and deliciously distinctive rich taste. Not only does it taste great but it also looks great with the individually waxed 1776 red, white and blue 14oz stars and red, white and blue striped 4.4llb round truckles set to create real theatre in the dairy cases and deli counters of stores across the country.

Somerdale, one of the largest and most successful exporters of British cheese to the US market, is proud to be exhibiting for a 30th consecutive time at Winter Fancy Food. Visitors to the Somerdale booth (No. 801) will not only be able to sample the new 1776 Aged Cheddar but also its full range of the very best premium specialty British cheese. A range, unparalleled in its quality and breadth, which has been central to Somerdale’s continued growth, with 2024’s sales in the USA up for a 5th consecutive year.

Commenting on its presence at Winter Fancy Food Alan Jenkins Director at Somerdale International said,

“We strongly believe that America’s love affair with British cheese is set to go from strength to strength. Innovation, reliability and a passion to bring the best of British cheese to the USA is at the heart of everything we do and we look forward to meeting our valued customers and planning with them a successful 2025.

“Looking at the year ahead, we see a strong desire among consumers to be more adventurous when it comes to what they eat, not least when it comes to the taste, texture and look of cheese. A key opportunity for us is to help consumers explore and widen their food knowledge giving them taste sensations and formats that move away from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Our new 1776 Aged Cheddar is a great example of this and we have further exciting launches planned for later in the year.”

About Winter Fancy Food

The Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show is being held between January 19 – 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas. One of the world’s largest food exhibitions, Winter Fancy Food will be attended by thousands of makers, buyers, retailers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals.

About Somerdale International

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Now in our 36th year of operation, today Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/