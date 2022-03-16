CheeseExpo 2022 Offers Cutting-Edge Marketing Insights

MADISON, WI – Sales and marketing professionals in the dairy processing industry are invited to build their expertise with unique seminars at CheeseExpo 2022. Registrations for this world-class event are being accepted now at CheeseExpo.org.

“CheeseExpo offers so much more than just the latest global technology and information for cheesemakers. This event offers unmatched resources, insight, and connections for professionals in all parts of the dairy processing industry, including marketing,” said Judy Keller, Events Director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the event in partnership with the renowned Center for Dairy Research.

A complete export overview – from current market outlook to surmounting regulatory hurdles – will be captured by top U.S. Dairy Export Council staff in “U.S. Dairy Exports: Resources to Help You Grow Your Business,” hosted Wednesday morning by the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC). In addition, USDEC will display the marketing materials and programs that are winning sales worldwide with consumers, chefs, distributors, and buyers.

In “Examining Dairy’s Future” on Thursday, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will share a detailed look at consumer and industry research on the future of farms in Wisconsin and consumer attitudes toward dairy farming and the dairy industry. This session will also feature a panel of experts exploring issues ranging from farm succession to sustainability to animal welfare and more.

Scheduled for April 12-14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with seminars and exhibits beginning April 13, CheeseExpo 2022 will bring thousands of attendees together from all over the world for these and other stimulating educational seminars, valuable networking events, over 600 exhibits from trusted dairy industry suppliers, and exciting celebrations of industry excellence. Registration is open now at CheeseExpo.org.