Cypress Grove Unveils 2024 Nationwide Campaign “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling”

Cypress Grove Deli March 19, 2024

The Company Introduces New Events and Programming this April to Spotlight the Beloved Goat Cheese

Arcata, CA — Cypress Grove will enchant cheese enthusiasts nationwide in 2024 with a new campaign “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling,” which shines a spotlight on the iconic goat cheese, Humboldt Fog. In 2024, the campaign taps into the undeniable allure of Humboldt Fog, celebrated for its ability to evoke strong feelings.

Cypress Grove Managing Director Pamela Dressler expressed excitement about the campaign: “Our research showed us that Humboldt Fog is more than just cheese; it’s a social sidekick. It calms, delights, and impresses,” she stated.

Rooted in this consumer research, the 2024 campaign “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling” aims to ignite the passion of devoted fans, urging them to embrace the delightful experience of Humboldt Fog more frequently as well as attract new consumers to the specialty cheese category. 

By teaming up with retailers in April for a nationwide sale, Humboldt Fog will be more accessible than ever. Cypress Grove will also be executing in-store demos and consumer events featuring an interactive, educational vertical tasting of the “Secret Life of Cheese.” Continuing the focus, Cypress Grove will be driving sales to retailers with strong digital engagement to include advertising, Instacart promotion, social media partnerships, and playful influencer engagement. In addition, there will be in-store contests, restaurant partnerships, and much more!

Marketing Director Christy Khattab added, “It was amazing to learn how passionate our consumers are about Humboldt Fog, and our goal this year is to harness that passion, inspiring them to indulge more often. We believed and now know, there’s ‘Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling’.”

Humboldt Fog has won numerous awards over the years including first and second place at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition in multiple years, first place at London’s International Cheese Competition, and Best of California at the California State Fair in 2019 and 2023, among others. Most recently, Humboldt Fog was awarded Best in Class at the World Championship Cheese Competition in 2024. 

THE GROVERS

Cypress Grove® is the leading producer of delicious American goat cheese that makes you want to do the happy dance, including Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original®. Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn, Cypress Grove conjures cheeses across three product lines that complete every cheese case: fresh, soft-ripened, and aged. Proudly based in Arcata, California, Cypress Grove transforms the ordinary to extraordinary, producing unforgettable cheeses and leading the charge in the American cheese movement. In 2023, Cypress Grove was the proud recipient of 15 awards for their cheese selections. The “Original American Original ®”, Humboldt Fog was conceived in a dream over 40 years ago. This masterpiece paved the way for soft-ripened goat cheese in America and each handcrafted Humboldt Fog wheel features a distinctive ribbon of edible vegetable ash. For more information, please visit cypressgrovecheese.com, like on Facebook (facebook.com/cypressgrove), and follow on Instagram (instagram.com/cypressgrovers).

