Dalmatia Fig Chili Spread Wins

Elizabeth, NJ — Dalmatia’s Fig Chili Spread, the newest flavor in their top-tier spreads, has been honored with a prestigious Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute. The award recognizes the Fig Chili Spread’s exceptional flavor, as evaluated by a jury of world-class chefs and sommeliers.

The Fig Chili Spread is the latest innovation from Dalmatia, crafted in Croatia using figs from the pristine Dalmatian Coast and other Mediterranean regions. Each fig is inspected by hand for quality and cooked with great care to protect the fruit’s integrity and create a rich, full-bodied, fruity flavor. The Fig Chili Spread impressed the jury of over 200 judges with its remarkable balance of sweetness, spice, and smoke. Bursting with sweet heat, the spread is perfect for enhancing simpler recipes or pairing with a buttery Brie and salty prosciutto. Its versatility makes it an excellent glaze for meats and veggies before roasting, grilling, or reducing down to a rich demi-glaze.

“We are continuously impressed with the culinary innovation from Dalmatia,” said Jeanine Costa, Business Development Manager at Atalanta. “The Superior Taste Award is a testament to Dalmatia’s creativity and expertise, as well as the skillfully layered flavors, aromas, and sensations of the Fig Chili Spread.”

Since 2005, the International Taste Institute has evaluated thousands of food and drink products from over one hundred countries. Their jury of professional chefs and sommeliers follows a rigorous methodology based on the five International Hedonic Sensory Analysis criteria, ensuring that their judgments are based on a systematic, scientific approach rather than personal preference. Winning the Superior Taste Award is a significant achievement and a mark of excellence that consumers can trust.

Dalmatia's Fig Chili Spread is now in selected stores and will be available online. Please contact your Atalanta Sales Representative for more information